SHOT/CHASER: MAGA Mike Johnson Says Border Security Is a “Top” Priority – After Tanking the Bipartisan Border Deal

In response to Speaker MAGA Mike Johnson claiming border safety is a prime precedence for the Home GOP after falling in step with Donald Trump’s calls for to tank the bipartisan border deal, DNC Fast Response Director Alex Floyd launched the next assertion:

“If border safety was actually a ‘prime’ precedence for MAGA Mike Johnson and the Home GOP, then they wouldn’t have adopted Donald Trump’s orders to tank the hardest, fairest border deal in many years to try to rating partisan political factors. Johnson’s phrases come low-cost however he can finish his blockade of this bipartisan laws anytime he needs and present he’s critical about securing the border.”

NEW: Speaker MAGA Mike Johnson stated border safety is a prime precedence for the Home GOP…

NBC Information: “If the GOP can seize whole management of the federal government… [Johnson] stated border safety can be on the prime of the legislative agenda proper out of the gate.”

… but he caved to Donald Trump’s calls for by opposing the bipartisan border deal.

Vox: “Trump made this clear when he reportedly urged Republicans in Congress to show towards the bipartisan Senate border safety invoice scheduled for a vote Wednesday in order that he may preserve the problem alive by way of the presidential election. His supporters have largely fallen in line.”

New York Instances: “Republicans In opposition to Border Enforcement”

Rolling Stone: “Border Patrol Helps ‘Robust’ Immigration Deal. Republicans Don’t Care”

Trump: “Please blame it on me.”

Trump: “I believe [Republicans] are making a horrible mistake in the event that they vote for the invoice.”

CNN: “The border compromise would symbolize a dramatic change of immigration regulation on strains many Republicans have lengthy supported.”

CNN: “Trump, who’s hoping to make immigration a key plank of his presidential marketing campaign, has steered on Fact Social that approving further sources for the border would make Republicans ‘look unhealthy.’”

Johnson known as the bipartisan border safety invoice “useless on arrival” – regardless of repeatedly calling for motion to safe the border and saying it “is a job for Congress.”

Johnson: “Our immigration system is damaged. Reforming that system is a job for Congress.”

Johnson: “The disaster at our southern border has deteriorated to such an extent that important motion can wait not.”

Johnson: “I do assume it’s previous time to safe the border.”

Two-thirds of Individuals help the bipartisan border safety deal that Trump directed MAGA Republicans to reject.

Navigator Analysis: “Two in Three Individuals Help the Bipartisan Immigration Deal”

“Two in three Individuals supported the bipartisan immigration deal reached within the Senate, however that won’t be taken up for a vote within the Home… On the Republican method to the current immigration bundle, Individuals’ best issues are that they’re centered on the improper points and taking part in politics.

“The immigration deal earns help throughout social gathering strains, together with amongst three in 4 Republicans (web +58; 74 p.c help –16 p.c oppose), two in three independents (web +48; 64 p.c help – 16 p.c oppose), and three in 5 Democrats (web +32; 59 p.c help – 27 p.c oppose).”

Third Manner: “Voters just like the deal, each as a complete and particular person parts… Throughout the board, each swing and base voters are remarkably aligned in favor of the massive safety parts of the deal… It’s not simply the robust on the border insurance policies that voters like—additionally they perceive {that a} main piece of restoring order should be offering orderly pathways for individuals to return to this nation in different methods.”