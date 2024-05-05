How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby today: Best livestream options, post time, more

Getty Photographs



The one hundred and fiftieth working of the Kentucky Derby is right here. Arguably probably the most well-known horse races, the Kentucky Derby guarantees all of the pomp and circumstance of horse racing together with the most effective Thoroughbred races of the yr. Maintain studying for the way and when you possibly can watch the Kentucky Derby, even when you do not have cable.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will likely be run on Saturday, Could 4, 2024. Stay TV protection begins at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT).

Put up time for the one hundred and fiftieth working of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET (3:57 p.m. PT).

How and when to look at the 2024 Kentucky Derby



The 2024 Kentucky Derby will air on NBC and USA Community, and stream on Peacock, Sling TV and the dwell TV streaming platforms featured beneath.

Derby protection begins at midday ET on USA Community and Peacock.

Derby protection begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Find out how to watch Kentucky Derby dwell with out cable

In the event you’ve given up your cable subscription, or your cable supplier does not embody NBC and USA Community, you possibly can watch the Kentucky Derby dwell on one of many streaming or dwell TV platforms featured beneath.

Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective technique to stream sports activities in 2024



Probably the most cost-effective methods to stream sports activities this yr, together with the Kentucky Derby, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and NBA Playoffs, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer presents entry to your native community affiliate’s dwell feed (excluding CBS) and in addition contains NFL Community and ESPN with its Blue tier plan, or degree up your protection to incorporate TNT, TBS and extra with the Orange + Blue tier plan (really useful).

The Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 per thirty days, however the streamer is providing $25 off the primary month of any pricing tier, making your first month of the Orange + Blue plan $35.

Be aware: As a result of Sling TV does not supply CBS, you will not have the ability to watch all network-aired sporting occasions right here. If you need one platform to look at most dwell video games and occasions, we propose a subscription to Hulu + Stay TV.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with ESPN, TNT and TBS and your native NBC, ABC and Fox associates (the place obtainable).

You get entry to many native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games subsequent season on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Stream the Kentucky Derby dwell with Peacock

Stream the Kentucky Derby dwell with Peacock, which presents subscribers dwell streaming entry to top-tier occasions airing on NBC just like the Derby, Olympic occasions and Sunday Night time Soccer video games subsequent season.

Watch Massive Ten soccer, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions reminiscent of WrestleMania), or faucet into the streamer’s 80,000 hours value of recorded content material, together with hit motion pictures and TV sequence reminiscent of “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Peacock Premium is commonly $6 per thirty days or $60 per yr.

Watch the Kentucky Derby without spending a dime with Fubo



In the event you’re new to streaming sports activities, it is best to learn about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to the 2024 Kentucky Derby, plus your native TV associates, lots of of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. One other nice purpose to like Fubo is its lookback function, which helps you to watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air dwell.

Begin watching the Derby on Fubo and in addition get entry to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB video games by beginning a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Fubo begins at $80/month for the Professional tier, which incorporates greater than 190 channels.

What you will get with Fubo Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo — you possibly can cancel at any time.

The Professional tier contains over 190 channels, together with NFL Community.

Fubo contains all of the channels you will want to look at faculty and professional soccer, together with CBS.

Along with horse racing, Fubo presents MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games.

All Fubo tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone and cellular units.

Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Kentucky Derby dwell without spending a dime



You’ll be able to watch the Derby dwell with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ESPN, NBC and USA, and contains ESPN+, so you’ll watch extra than simply at this time’s horse race. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch the Kentucky Derby, plus the NBA Playoffs and NFL soccer subsequent season with the Hulu + Stay TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 per thirty days after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Kentucky Derby dwell with a digital HDTV antenna

It’s also possible to watch the Kentucky Derby airing on ABC on TV with an reasonably priced indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels reminiscent of CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. Here is the kicker: There is no month-to-month cost.

For anybody residing in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor flats), a digital TV antenna might not choose up sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of houses, a digital TV antenna supplies a critically cheap technique to watch the Derby with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas can even present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile vary can obtain lots of of HDTV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and might filter out mobile and FM alerts. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It comes with a 10-foot digital coax cable.

What to know concerning the Kentucky Derby

It is going to be the one hundred and fiftieth working of the Derby, which is only one within the 14-race lineup scheduled for the day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. The Derby, also referred to as the Run for the Roses, is the primary race in horse racing’s triple crown which additionally contains the Preakness Stakes (held the third Saturday in Could) and the Belmont Stakes (the primary or second Saturday in June).

Three-year-old thoroughbred horses run the Kentucky Derby for a distance of 1 1/4 miles. That includes a handbag of $5 million, the winner of at this time’s Derby will earn $3.1 million. The race often lasts round two minutes. (It is billed as probably the most thrilling two minutes in sports activities.)

Who received the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

American Thoroughbred Mage, ridden by jockey Javier Castellano, received the 2023 Kentucky Derby — the 149th working of the race.