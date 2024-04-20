News
Is The Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce?
We’ve a play name from Taylor Swift: “Name the amateurs and reduce them from the crew!”
The second-to-last music on “The Tortured Poets Division,” “The Alchemy,” is without doubt one of the solely pure love songs on an album that skews melancholy.
This can be a story of a love that “occurs as soon as each few lifetimes,” Swift’s narrator sings. Alchemy refers back to the quest in historical and Medieval instances to discover a thinker’s stone, which might make it potential to show any substance, like lead, into gold.
Within the context of relationships, like this music, alchemy may counsel the assembly of two folks to kind one thing wholly new, although one thing inexplicable (like, cough, love).
Past medieval magic, what’s particularly notable is that “The Alchemy” is replete with soccer imagery.
Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce — to whom she has been linked since her first Chiefs sport look in September 2023 — was not anticipated to be the main target of the album.
However “The Alchemy” seemingly equates like to soccer and “profitable streaks.” (Kelce’s Chiefs are definitely on a type of, having gained the Tremendous Bowl two years in a row.)
“There was no likelihood / Attempting to be the best within the league,” Swift sings.
The refrain’ conceit is about being champions and comebacks: “After I landing name the amateurs and reduce ‘em from the crew / Ditch the clowns, get the crown child / I’m the one to beat.”
The bridge is a lyrical description of victory, ending with, “The place’s the trophy? / He simply comes working over to me / Landing!”
One can’t assist however keep in mind Swift and Kelce embracing after his Tremendous Bowl and playoffs wins.
She additionally mentions crowns in “The Alchemy,” as she’s completed ceaselessly prior to now. In “Lengthy Reside,” she sings, “You traded your baseball cap for a crown.” Right here, she’s buying and selling a helmet.
Soccer has additionally appeared within the imagery of her music movies, typically within the context of highschool soccer gamers.
In “Fifteen” (2008) she sings: “However in your life, you’ll do issues better than relationship the boy on the soccer crew.” The lyrics counsel dreaming greater than nabbing the favored man.
Then, her on-screen crush within the “You Belong With Me” (2008) music video is a soccer participant. In the meantime, she’s on the opposite facet of the social spectrum and “on the bleachers” in a marching band uniform.
In “Imply” (2010) she imagines watching soccer as a passé exercise, match for her nemesis: “I can see you years from now in a bar / speaking over a soccer sport / With that very same large mouth opinion / however no person is listening.”
By the point “Keep Keep Keep” got here out in 2012, Swift was relationship the soccer participant: “That’s if you got here in carrying a soccer helmet / And stated, “OK, let’s speak.”
Learn on for the lyrics for “The Alchemy.”
Learn the lyrics to ‘The Alchemy’
This occurs as soon as each few lifetimes
These chemical compounds hit me like a white wine
What if I advised you I’m again?
The hospital was a drag, worst sleep that I ever had
I circled you on a map
I haven’t come round in so lengthy
However I’m coming again so robust
So once I contact down name the amateurs and reduce ‘em from the crew
Ditch the clowns, get the crown child
I’m the one to beat
‘Trigger the signal in your coronary heart stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me
Actually, who’re we to battle the alchemy?
Hey you, what if I advised you we’re cool?
That little one’s play again in class is forgiven underneath my rule
I haven’t come round in so lengthy
However I’m making a comeback to the place I belong
So once I contact down name the amateurs and reduce ‘em from the crew
Ditch the clowns, get the crown child
I’m the one to beat
Trigger the signal in your coronary heart stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me
Actually, who’re we to battle the alchemy?
These blokes heat the benches
We’ve been on a profitable streak
He jokes that “It’s heroin, however this time with an ‘E’”
‘Trigger the signal in your coronary heart stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me
Actually, who’re we to battle the alchemy?
Shirts off and your pals raise you up over their heads
Beer sticking to the ground, cheers chanted trigger they stated
There was no likelihood
Attempting to be the best within the league
The place’s the trophy?
He simply comes working over to me
Landing!
Name the amateurs and reduce ‘em from the crew
Ditch the clowns, get the crown child
I’m the one to beat
‘Trigger the signal in your coronary heart stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me
Actually, who’re we to battle the alchemy?
These blokes heat the benches
We’ve been on a profitable streak
He jokes that “It’s heroin, however this time with an ‘E’”
‘Trigger the signal in your coronary heart stated it’s nonetheless reserved for me
Actually, who’re we to battle the alchemy?
This occurs as soon as each few lifetimes
These chemical compounds hit me like a white wine
