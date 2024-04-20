NYPD breaks up pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University : NPR

toggle caption Kena Betancur/AFP through Getty Photos

Kena Betancur/AFP through Getty Photos

New York Metropolis cops in riot gear started making dozens of arrests at Columbia College Thursday afternoon, after faculty president Minouche Shafik requested for assist clearing protesters from a pro-Palestinian encampment.

In a letter despatched to the NYPD, Shafik mentioned “the encampment and associated disruptions pose a transparent and current hazard” to the college.

“With nice remorse, we request the NYPD’s assist to take away these people,” Shafik wrote.

The varsity’s student-run newspaper, the Columbia Spectator, reported that “over 100 people” have been arrested on the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” starting round 1 pm.

The protest and encampment have been organized by activists who need Columbia College to divest from firms that function in Israel. Protesters additionally desire a cease-fire in Gaza and the creation of a Palestinian state.

The conflict at Columbia got here a day after the college’s leaders, together with Shafik, testified earlier than a Congressional listening to in Washington DC that antisemitism was a rising concern.

Columbia trustee Claire Shipman responded to at least one lawmaker’s query, saying “we’ve got an ethical disaster on our campus.”

In an e-mail despatched to NPR, a corporation referred to as the Institute for Center East Understanding mentioned protests on the college would proceed.



toggle caption Jose Luis Magana/AP

“Regardless of the College’s threats, the Gaza Solidarity Encampment will stay till Columbia College divests all funds, together with the endowment, from firms that revenue from Israeli apartheid,” the group mentioned.

In a press release posted on Columbia College’s web site Thursday, Shafik mentioned that asking for police assist to clear the protest encampment was “a rare step as a result of these are extraordinary circumstances.”

“This morning, I needed to decide that I hoped would by no means be obligatory,” she mentioned.

In the meantime, the daughter of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Ohmar was suspended from Barnard Faculty on Thursday for collaborating within the Columbia College protest.

“These of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment won’t be intimidated,” Isra Hirsi, age 21, wrote on social media. “We’ll stand resolute till our calls for are met.”

NPR’s Elissa Nadworny contributed reporting.