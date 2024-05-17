Stars know it won’t be easy to eliminate Avalanche in Game 6 

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars may have eradicated the Colorado Avalanche in 5 video games within the Western Convention Second Spherical. They’d a 2-1 lead in Sport 5 on Wednesday and misplaced 5-3.

You could possibly argue the Stars ought to have swept the Avalanche. They’d a 3-0 lead in Sport 1 and misplaced 4-3 in time beyond regulation earlier than successful the subsequent three video games by a mixed rating of 14-5.

However right here they had been on the airport Thursday, flying to Denver for Sport 6 on Friday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS), and that appeared about proper within the large image.

Though they received the Western Convention with 113 factors within the common season, the Stars completed three factors forward of the Winnipeg Jets and 6 forward of the Avalanche within the Central Division. Colorado received the Stanley Cup in 2022 and has three of the most effective gamers within the NHL: defenseman Cale Makar and forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

“The collection goes to commute,” Dallas ahead Matt Duchene mentioned. “They’re a heck of a hockey group. I imply, they simply may have received our division this 12 months too. Between us, Winnipeg and them, everybody was tight and had the lead at one level, so we’re not shocked we’re on this place, as a result of they’re that good a group. And who is aware of? Hopefully, we shut them out [in Game 6]. It’d take two video games.”

The Stars must get again to what they did in Video games 2-4, after they held Rantanen to a aim, MacKinnon to an help, Makar to no factors and the Avalanche to 0-for-8 on the facility play. Makar had two objectives, MacKinnon had a aim and an help, Rantanen had an help, and the Avalanche went 2-for-3 on the facility play in Sport 5.

“I believe it’s a giant ask to close these guys down,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer mentioned. “You knew they had been going to reply after the earlier three video games and the three losses, and I believe I mentioned yesterday, it’s robust to beat any group on this league 4 video games in a row, so we knew that was going to come back in some unspecified time in the future, and all three of them had been actually good. I believe the message in there may be, if we will include them — or ensure that one in all them’s actually good, not all three on the identical night time — we’ll give ourselves an opportunity.”

Dallas was the most effective street group within the NHL within the common season (.695) and is now 4-1 on the street within the Stanley Cup Playoffs, permitting 1.60 objectives per sport, the bottom fee among the many 16 playoff groups. The Stars are 3-4 at house within the playoffs, permitting 3.14 objectives per sport, which is ranked seventh.

Why the distinction? DeBoer disagreed with the speculation the Stars roll 4 traces extra, fear about matchups much less and take fewer dangers on the street.

“I believe there’s been video games we’ve performed simply as effectively at house as we’ve got on the street,” he mentioned. “We’ve simply discovered methods to lose as an alternative of win. I don’t have a solution for that.”

The Stars once more may very well be with out heart Roope Hintz, who didn’t play in Sport 5 after blocking a shot in Sport 4. DeBoer mentioned he was day after day. Requested if Hintz was making the journey, DeBoer smiled and repeated that he was day after day.

“The gorgeous factor right here is that we’ve got unimaginable depth,” Duchene mentioned. “You may have a giant participant like Roope go down and nonetheless have some nice choices. It’s not such as you’re reeling to switch him. Clearly, he’s a man that’s very laborious to switch, however we do have a whole lot of actually good gamers that may step in and attempt to fill that void.”

The Stars would love to complete off the Avalanche in Sport 6, not simply to keep away from Sport 7, however to relaxation, heal and put together for the Western Convention Remaining. However they understand how tough this will likely be. Within the first spherical in opposition to the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights, they failed to shut out the collection in Sport 6 in Las Vegas and received Sport 7 in Dallas.

“It’s a tough factor to do,” DeBoer mentioned.

“You’re all the way down to the eight finest groups within the League proper now, so it’s laborious to shut anybody out, and if it takes six or it takes time beyond regulation in seven, the underside line is, you simply wish to transfer ahead. …

“We’ve obtained to discover a method to get it accomplished. I’m assured in our sport. I believe our group trusts our sport, each at house and on the street, so I believe we’re assured going right into a Sport 6 on the street, and if it doesn’t occur, we’re assured in a Sport 7. We’ve accomplished it earlier than right here.”